Claim window for a Euromillions jackpot worth €1m expires

The National Lottery has confirmed the claim window for a €1m Euromillions prize has expired.

The company had issued a final plea to all players in Co Cork to check their tickets, as the deadline approached on Thursday.

The prize was won in February in a Quick Pick ticket that was sold at the Eason Store in the Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork City.

The ticket was purchased on the day of the draw - Friday February 23rd.

There was just one Irish winner of a €1m jackpot.

The winning raffle code of the raffle prize was I-DKB-06633 - but the National Lottery has confirmed time has run out to claim it.

The prize will now be used to promote the National Lottery and help raise funds for good causes, the company says.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize in person at National Lottery Headquarters in Dublin.