Children among Ebola deaths in Democratic Republic of Congo

Two children are among 44 people who have died so far in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UNICEF says another 53 children are now orphans, having lost their parents to the disease.

The outbreak in North Kivu Province was declared on August 1st

Six other children, who either are infected or suspected to be, are receiving treatment.

Dr Gianfranco Rotigliano is a UNICEF representative in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The children affected by the ongoing epidemic need special attention and care.

"Women are the primary caregivers for children, so if they are infected with the disease, there is a greater risk that children and families become vulnerable."

Ebola is a severe illness with a fatality rate of up to 90%, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Most cases are through contact with the blood or bodily fluids of people infected by the disease - but Ebola can also be contracted through contact with infected animals.

Family members and health workers are among those most at risk. UNICEF says.

Overall, there have been 78 confirmed or probable cases in North Kivu Province, with 44 deaths.

Another 24 suspected cases are awaiting laboratory confirmation.

Mr Rotigliano added that Ebola's impact on children can go well beyond being infected with the disease.

"Many children are faced with the illness or death of their parents and loved ones, while some children have lost large parts of their families and become isolated.

"These children urgently need our support".