Chief executive of Higher Education Authority resigns after only 18 months

The chief executive of the Higher Education Authority has resigned.

Dr Graham Love's decision to step down comes less than two years after he was appointed, and only 18 months after he took up the job in March 2017.

He'll now leave the role in October.

In a statement, Dr Love said he is resigning 'with regret' although did not give a reason for the decision.

He observed: "In my brief tenure, I have endeavoured to make strategic development a core element of HEA activities. I wish the organisation every success in the future."

HEA chairman Michael Horgan thanked the outgoing chief executive, noting he had overseen a number of key changes in the authority.

Mr Horgan said: "Dr Love has significantly contributed to the development of the higher education system in Ireland and we in the HEA are sad and disappointed that he is leaving, but we wish him every success in the future."

Fianna Fáil, meanwhile, said it is 'deeply concerned' about Dr Love's resignation.

The party's education spokesperson Thomas Byrne said: "It has been suggested that this resignation comes following increasing tensions between the Department of Education and HEA.

"Minister Bruton must make a statement on this matter. I will be writing to the Chairperson of the Oireachtas Education Committee [...] to request that Dr Love is given the opportunity to appear before the committee at the earliest opportunity."