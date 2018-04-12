Charles Tyrwhitt is offering Newstalk listeners timeless style, direct to your door

When you’re climbing the career ladder, there's no time to hike the high street.

But fear not - menswear guru Charles Tyrwhitt is offering Newstalk listeners style straight out of London’s famous Jermyn Street, without any of the hassle.

For a limited time, listeners can dress to impress for as low as €29.90 - with no compromise on quality.

Choose from a range of the highest quality shirts, casualwear and suits and have them delivered direct to your home or office, for no extra cost.

It couldn’t be easier - thousands of Irish men have already figured out how to look the part without ever darkening the shop door.

The right shirt is all about the right fit - and Charles Tyrwhitt offers more size and fit combinations than anyone else.

The online store even has a full measuring guide to make sure you order the right size.

To take advantage of this special partnership, just log on to www.ctshirts.com/newstalk and start browsing the best in timeless style.

After that, it’s a simple matter of waiting for the bell to ring - giving you the time you need to realise your ambition.