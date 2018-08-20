Charity 'disappointed and frustrated' with Pope's response to clerical abuse

A group that supports people who have experienced child sexual abuse has said it is 'disappointed and frustrated' with the Pope's response to abuse within the Catholic church.

In an unprecedented letter to 'the people of God' published by the Vatican today, Pope Francis addressed what he described as the "culture of death" within the Church.

He wrote: "We acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realising the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives."

He said the Church must condemn the "atrocities perpetrated by consecrated persons", and also take all necessary actions to ensure "the safety and protection of the integrity of children and of vulnerable adults".

The letter comes in the wake of the revelations from a grand jury in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Their report alleged that 301 Catholic priests sexually abused children while serving in active ministry, with 'thousands' of victims believed to have been abused over seven decades.

"Survivors are tired of meaningless apologies"

In a statement this afternoon, the One in Four charity said it was 'disappointed and frustrated' with the pontiff's letter.

Executive Director Maeve Lewis said: “There is nothing in this new communication from Pope Francis to show that the Vatican intends to put in place clear laws and protocols that will hold every bishop and cardinal who shield sex offenders and place them in positions where they can continue to abuse children.

"Survivors are tired of meaningless apologies and expressions of solidarity that do not involve a clear call to action.”

She adds: "We call on the Pope to immediately put in place a system of mandatory reporting to civil authorities across the globe and the immediate dismissal of religious superiors who place children in harm’s way.”

Ms Lewis said that this week's papal visit to Ireland will be 'very distressing' for many abuse survivors, and called on church leaders to offer a 'clear commitment' during the visit that the organisation intends to deal with clerical abuse.

"We need actions"

An Irish survivor of clerical sex abuse says the Pope’s comments today don’t go far enough.

Mark Vincent Healy was abused from the age of nine by two priests in Dublin in the 1960s and 70s.

He says there needs to be less talk and more action.

Speaking today, he observed: "The way they've been doing it is they've been doing it with further concealment, further hiding of the issues. We can't come to a negotiated settlement with them over those matters when they're still hiding, and that's what they're doing.

"I think [the Pope] is sincere in the apology and what he is saying... but we need a different paradigm. We need actions which will make a difference: it's not his actions... he has to negotiate those actions with us."

"A clarion call"

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy, meanwhile, welcomed today's papal letter.

He said that while words cannot adequately apologise to those affected, "it is essential that we acknowledge the darkness of what has happened".

He argued: “The Pope has spoken before of his deep regret but I think it was important that he issued his letter today.

"Straightaway the opening line is striking, ‘if one member suffers, all suffer’. It’s a clarion call. There can be no let-up in our resolve and compunction to fight a reality that led to what the Pope calls ‘atrocities’."

He called on anyone who has "been abused or know of anyone who has been abused in this diocese to contact us", adding: "We need your help to make sure we can root this evil out of the Church once and for all.”