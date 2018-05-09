Cervical Check to dominate as HSE chief goes before Oireachtas committee

The director-general of the Health Service Executive (HSE) Tony O'Brien is due to appear again before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health at Leinster House later.

It comes as calls continue for his resignation.

He is scheduled to appear alongside the Health Minister Simon Harris to give a quarterly update on the state of health services.

But the hearing is being over-shadowed by the Cervical Check scandal.

Sinn Féin will table a no confidence motion in Mr O'Brien in the Dáil next week.

Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly has said it is time for Mr O'Brien to step down.

"I would put it to you as well, minister, that it is an ongoing political error to allow the director-general of the HSE to remain in situ.

"The director-general of the HSE needs to resign immediately without prejudice for three reasons.

"He was in charge through this entire thing, he is clearly a distraction to supporting the women involved, and the response to date in terms of the helpline has been shambollic".

A scoping inquiry into the Cervical Check scandal has begun, after ministers signed off on it at Cabinet.

It is being led by Dr Gabriel Scally from the Royal Society of Medicine in the UK.

Dr Scally has also asked an expert in women's health, Dr Karin Denton - Consultant in Cellular Pathology at North Bristol NHS Trust - to assist in the review.

It will look at why 209 women were not told about their incorrect smear results.