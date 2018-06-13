Catholic crisis pregnancy agency Cura to shut after 41 years

The Catholic crisis pregnancy support agency, Cura, is to be wound down.

In a statement, the agency says it is working towards ceasing its services by June 15th.

It claims the decision is directly from a strategic planning process, which began in 2015.

"After thorough consideration and a detailed review of our service model we have decided to wind down our services by June 15th 2018", it says.

The agency began providing supports to women seeking assistance with crisis pregnancies in 1977 - being one of two agencies to do so.

Presently, there are 14 various services operating today.

"In this new and changed environment we have been experiencing decreasing service demands in line with national trends and we feel this decision, which has been considered carefully for a number of years, is now the correct one", Cura adds.

The decesion to close comes just one month after the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) cut ties with Cura, because of what the USI said was a failure to "provide 'full support' for pregnant people when it comes to abortion and abortion support."

It is also just under three weeks after the Irish electorate voted overwhelmingly to repeal the Eighth Amenment from the Constitution.

The agency says: "We are very proud of all that Cura has achieved over the past 41 years.

"Volunteers and staff have provided a vital service used and valued by women men and other family members right across this island.

"We are especially thinking of all those who came to us in confidence, as we make this announcement today.

"It was a privilege to have had the opportunity to work with all who benefited from this service, often at times where no other similar support was available."

Over a 21-year period from 1996, when aggregated records were introduced, Cura managed 163,400 face-to-face and telephone counselling sessions with clients.