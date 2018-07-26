Car, documents and phones seized in Sligo search

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized a car, documents and mobile phones as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau search in Sligo.

Officers from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection were assisted by local gardaí and the Regional Armed Support Unit.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

The search was carried out on Thursday morning at a residential premises in the Sligo town area.

A Ford Mondeo was seized, along with a quantity of documents and mobile phones.

Gardaí say no arrests were made during this phase of the investigation, which is on-going.