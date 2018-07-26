Car, documents and phones seized in Sligo search

The search was carried out on Thursday morning in Sligo town
Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized a car, documents and mobile phones as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau search in Sligo.
Officers from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection were assisted by local gardaí and the Regional Armed Support Unit.
The search was carried out on Thursday morning at a residential premises in the Sligo town area.
A Ford Mondeo was seized, along with a quantity of documents and mobile phones.
Gardaí say no arrests were made during this phase of the investigation, which is on-going.