Cannabis-infused jelly sweets seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Sweets infused with cannabis have been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

Earlier today, Revenue officers - assisted by detector dog Stella - discovered 2kg of the jelly sweets along with 50 grams of herbal cannabis.

They were hidden in a parcel labeled 'beauty products' that was being posted to Dublin from the US.

The seized cannabis is worth an estimated €11,000.

In a separate operation at the mail centre earlier today, 600 grams of herbal cannabis worth an estimated €12,000 was seized.

Image: Revenue

The drugs originated in Spain, and were hidden in tins declared as 'coffee products'.

Revenue says their investigations into the seizures are ongoing 'with a view to prosecution'.