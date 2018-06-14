Cannabis worth €560,000 seized during searches in Dublin

Drugs worth more than €560,000 have been seized in Blanchardstown in west Dublin.

At around 7.30pm yesterday evening, a vehicle was stopped and searched on the Mill Road as part of an operation targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin Region.

An undisclosed amount of cannabis herb was discovered during the search.

Two men - aged 39 and 42 - and a woman aged 46 were arrested.

They are being held at Blanchardstown, Finglas and Lucan Garda stations under drug trafficking legislation.

Follow-up searches were carried out in the Blanchardstown area.

A 'significant quantity' of cannabis was found at a premises in Fortlawn Drive.

The drugs seized during the searches are said to have an estimated street value of more than €560,000.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.