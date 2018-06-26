Cannabis worth €124,000 seized in County Laois

Revenue has seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €124,000 in County Laois.

Officers found the cannabis in a consignment of parcels that arrived in to the Portlaoise Mail Centre from Thailand.

The parcels, marked as ‘gifts,’ were discovered through routine profiling.

Cannabis herb uncovered in Portlaoise. Image: Revenue

Separately Revenue officers in Dublin seized a consignment of 10,000 unstamped cigarettes branded ‘NZ Gold.’

The cigarettes were concealed in packaging marked as ‘insulation equipment’ and were sent to Ireland from Belarus.

NZ Gold cigarettes. Image: Revenue

Yesterday a separate consignment of 10,000 cigarettes with the same markings and also sent from Belarus was seized following searches at a house in Lucan, County Dublin.

A man and a woman, both in their 50s, were questioned.

The 20,000 cigarettes have a retail value of €11,000 – representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €8,870.