Call for calm after eight injured in attack at repossessed home in Roscommon

A County Roscommon TD is calling for calm after eight people were injured in a raid on a house near Strokestown, Co Roscommon at the weekend.

Gardaí say three people were treated in hospital, a number of vehicles were set on fire, and a vet had to put down a dog who was injured in the disturbance.

It's after a gang of men approached security staff guarding the house and adjoining farm, which had recently been repossessed.

Emmett Corcoran, owner and editor of local newspaper The Democrat, spoke to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, explaining that the repossession happened last Tuesday.

He said: "The optics of this were all wrong - I think that's where people really got upset, noticeably and viscerally annoyed about how this was conducted.

"The people who were evicted from this house were third-generation on a family farm... it is a very humble cottage that has been there for the best part of 100 years, probably."

Call for calm

Local Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy says he is contacting the bank involved to see if anything can be done to ease tensions in the area.

He said: "We do need to calm this situation down.

"People are quite distraught about the people concerned being turfed out of their home, particularly at this time of year."

He added: “I suppose the whole episode has upset a lot of people and while there seems to have been a very bad handling of the eviction, I have to condemn the violence.

“Most people I have spoken to do not want that type of scene... However, it is absolutely essential that the bank would deal with this matter very urgently and come to some sort of settlement with the family."

A Garda investigation into “an incident of criminal damage and assault” at the house in Falsk is continuing.