Cabinet to approve statutory investigation into Cervical Check scandal

The cabinet is expected to approve a statutory investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal this morning.

Yesterday, the HSE confirmed that 17 women whose test results were reviewed as part of an audit of Ireland’s national cervical screening programme have died.

Of the 208 women whose results were scrutinised, only 46 were informed about the history of their smear tests.

It means some 162 women did not know there might be a problem with their cancer check.

The figures came to light after terminally ill Vicky Phelan settled a case last week after having her own diagnosis delayed, leading to her cancer being more developed when she learned of it.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has asked the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) to carry out a root and branch review of the programme.

HIQA is expected to set out the inquiry’s terms of reference within weeks.

It is expected to look at communication with patients and quality assurance of the tests carried out.

The screening programme here will be compared with international best standards and HIQA will be asked to look at any implications for other cancer screening programmes.

An expert panel will also be set up to offer the women involved an independent clinical review and provide them with any supports needed.

Cabinet is expected to sign off on the plan this morning.

Speaking yesterday, Minister Harris said affected women are entitled to an independent clinical review.

He said the review would be carried out “probably with clinicians from abroad; who can advise them of their case, all of the facts around it and indeed review their case.”

“I then want that independent clinical expert panel to inform HIQA’s investigation and the work of the international peer review group,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling on Minister Harris to answer questions on the controversy in the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil is demanding the publication of the note the minister received from his department about the Vicky Phelan case before it went to court.

Minister Harris has insisted the note did not indicate there would be any wider implications outside of the case.

Next week, the Government will bring forward proposals to make it mandatory for doctors to tell patients about serious reportable events affecting them.