Cabinet considering plan to charge steeper fines for faster speeding

Motorists caught speeding could soon face steeper fines depending on how fast they are going.

The proposed graded system is being presented to Cabinet this morning.

It means someone caught 10kph over the limit would face two penalty points and an €80 fine.

This would increase to four points and a €150 fine for anyone caught 20kph over the limit – and to seven points and a €200 fine for anyone caught 30kph over the limit.

Anyone caught more than 30kph over the limit would also face a dangerous driving charge.

Drivers who do not have their licence to hand when pulled over could also face a fine and penalty points under the proposals.

The proposals, due to be presented Cabinet by Transport Minister Shane Ross would also see new variable speed limits introduced on the M50 in Dublin.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, AA consumer affairs spokesperson Conor Faughnan said the Government should get to grips with confusing speed limits in certain parts of the country before making the changes.

“If you are to consider a measure like this, it is nice and eye-catching, but there is more work than that involved,” he said.

“There are still plenty of locations in Ireland where the speed limit is set incorrectly.

“There are plenty of locations where the motorist is doing their honest best but the speed limit changes without proper warning.”