Byrne yet to confirm support for Government in confidence vote

The junior Minister Catherine Byrne has voiced her opposition to a major new housing development in her constituency amid reports she may vote against the Government in a confidence motion tomorrow.

A Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is due to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow night.

The Government expects to win the vote as Fianna Fáil has pledged to abstain - however suggestions that Minister of State for Drug Strategy Catherine Byrne may not support her Fine Gael colleague have heightened tensions ahead of the debate.

Minister Byrne has been has been at odds with Minister Murphy since openly speaking out against his plans for the redevelopment of St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore.

In recent days she has hinted behind the scenes that her opposition may be stronger enough for her to consider voting against her own party.

In a tweet this evening she did not clarify her plans on the vote – however, she noted that she wants “what is best for my community.”

Noting that “this city needs more housing both social and affordable,” she insisted she does wants to see the St Michael’s site developed.

“However, I do not believe the proposal for a large-scale high density apartment development – which would be a major pilot for the cost-rental model in this country – is the right choice for this site,” she said.

She said Inchicore is “currently battling huge social problems on a daily basis” and said investment in the area is needed before any development can begin.

Minister Murphy is expected to survive the vote tomorrow, however he is likely to face a grilling from the opposition benches in the process.

Sinn Féin is also likely to attack Fianna Fáil over its refusal to support the motion – noting that the party has voiced anger at the housing crisis on one hand, while keeping the Government in power on the other.

The Dáil will debate the motion at 8pm tomorrow.