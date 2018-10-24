Butlers Chocolates is latest Irish brand to be added to Emirates menu

It has been revealed that Butlers Chocolates are to be served on-board Emirates airlines.

The Irish company said they will "shortly" be supplying chocolate bars to First Class passengers on board all flights.

Butlers Chocolates was founded in Dublin back in 1932.

It was started by Marion Butler, who named her chocolate creations Chez Nous Chocolates.

Butler, who was born in India and moved to Ireland, continued to make her chocolates until 1959 - when the company was bought by Seamus Sorensen from Cork.

The firm was re-branded in the 1980s as Butlers Irish and later as Butlers Chocolates.

It opened its first retail outlet in 1989 on Grafton Street.

There are now 20 Butlers Chocolate cafés in Ireland, along with franchises in the Middle East and South Asia.

An example of a Business Class cabin on an Emirates plane | Image: Emirates

The company employs 400 staff throughout its Dublin factory and the Butlers Chocolate café network in Ireland.

Butlers Chocolates are also available in over 40 countries and 60 airports around the world.

This is the second big Irish addition to the Dubai-based carrier this year.

Back in April, it was announced that Keogh's Crisps would be available to First Class passengers as an accompaniment to drinks.

They were selected by the Emirates Group following a blind tasting of 15 different brands.

Emirates launched its inaugural flight between Dublin and Dubai in January 2012.