Businessman Gavin Gavin Duffy secures presidential nomination

Businessman Gavin Duffy has secured a nomination for the presidency from Waterford Council – giving him the four nominations he needs to run.

He is the fourth candidate to officially enter the race.

At a special council meeting this morning, he secured 14 votes over journalist Gemma O’ Doherty's two - with one abstention.

The former Dragon's Den star was previously endorsed by councils in Meath, Carlow and Wicklow.

He joins President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman and Businessman Sean Gallagher on the ballot paper.

Candidates need the backing of at least councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas to run.

President Higgins nominated himself as the incumbent President.

Sinn Féin is expected to nominate its own candidate this weekend.

The election is due to be held on October 26th.