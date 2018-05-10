Bus Éireann to create almost 200 new jobs

Bus Éireann is to recruit almost 200 new staff for roles across the country.

This includes 190 new driver positions and additional mechanic jobs, to service "the ongoing expansion of the national network", the firm says.

These roles will be in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Mayo, Waterford, Wicklow, Navan, Drogheda, Limerick and west Clare.

The recruitment campaign includes radio, digital and print adverts and beings on Thursday.

In a statement, Bus Éireann says: "The new staff positions are required for an expansion and enhancement of services on a number of Bus Éireann routes nationwide under contract to the National Transport Authority (NTA), and some additional enhancement of services on Expressway routes.

"These service enhancements are planned for regional city networks, town services and several Expressway intercity routes."

This service expansion will be introduced over the next four to six months.

Bus Éireann CEO Ray Hernan added: "After a challenging few years at the company, it is great to move into a new growth phase.

"The majority of this service expansion will be delivered on behalf of the NTA for Public Service Obligation routes - and when introduced, will greatly benefit our customers and should incentivise more people to make the switch to public transport."

More details can be found on the Bus Éireann website