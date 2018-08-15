Brown Thomas to open Christmas shop from Thursday

The department store Brown Thomas is opening its Christmas shop from Thursday.

A dedicated space at its stores in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will be transformed and showcase festive offerings.

Among these will be Christmas trees, decorations and gift ideas in a number of themes.

The retailer's fashion director Shelly Corkery also shared a seasonal photo on Instagram.

The department store chose to open the Christmas shop in August last year as well.

Brown Thomas creative director John Redmond said: "Every year we reflect on the previous Christmas and develop our theme, the most important part of the Christmas windows is to create amazing memories for our customers.

Christmas decorations on display at Brown Thomas department store Dublin in 2015 | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

"Our aim is to offer that special Brown Thomas magic to our much valued customer, the season begins when our windows open."

The windows of the department stores will also be decked out in Christmas garb.