British foreign secretary Boris Johnson resigns amid continuing Brexit turmoil

Updated 15.40

Boris Johnson has resigned as the British foreign secretary - the second major ministerial resignation for Theresa May in less than 24 hours.

The departure of Johnson - who was one of the highest profile campaigners for the UK to leave the EU - comes after Brexit Secretary David Davis’s resignation overnight.

Brexit junior minister Steve Baker has also resigned.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary.

"His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mrs May said she wanted to recognise "the passion that the former foreign secretary demonstrated in promoting a global Britain to the world as we leave the European Union".

Mrs May was briefly drowned out by laughs and jeers from the opposition as she spoke about the recent resignations.

Mr Johnson took over the role of foreign secretary just under two years ago.

Having initially been considered a frontrunner for the Conservative leadership in the wake of Brexit, he ultimately did not contest the leadership contest that ultimately saw Theresa May elected.

The resignation comes only days after Theresa May announced that her cabinet had reached an agreement on Brexit proposals - including a plan for an EU-UK free trade area.

Dominic Raab - who was also a 'Leave' supporter - has already been announced as the new Brexit secretary, and will take over from Mr Davis as negotiations with the EU enter a critical phase ahead of a final deadline of October.

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of @DominicRaab MP as Secretary of State for @DExEUgov — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 9, 2018

Earlier, Tánaiste Simon Coveney played down the significance of Mr Davis resigning.

He explained: "I think for some time now the British negotiation has been out of No 10 [Downing Street].

"The Prime Minister is the person who makes the final call in relation to Britain's positioning on Brexit. Our focus has to be to work with the Prime Minister, but in particular to work with the [Michel] Barnier taskforce now to seek and get a lot more detail on the British position."