British company Go-Ahead begins operating Dublin Bus routes

A new Dublin Bus route, the first to be run by an external company, has started service.

Route 175 gives commuters a direct service between Citywest in Tallaght to University College Dublin (UCD).

This is the first of the routes to be run by British firm Go-Ahead in the Irish market.

The company will takeover the operation of 24 existing bus routes - or 10% of the network - in the capital.

However, the National Transport Authority (NTA) is looking to allay any concerns about the operator changeover.

It says all fares including cash, Leap Card, annual tickets and taxsaver are the same.

Leap Card and Free Travel Passes will also be accepted across all services.

There will be a fleet of mainly double-deck buses, with some single-deck buses where necessary, across the network.

A new Go Ahead bus | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The TFI also says its Journey Planner - both on its website and the app - will include all the services.

TFI Real Time passenger information will also feature the newly-serviced routes.

All Go-Ahead vehicles will be fully accessible for wheelchair users.

While the Go-Ahead Ireland vehicles will operate with their own colour scheme, both will be similar at the front - which is yellow in both cases.

Inside a new Go Ahead bus | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Inside the bus, the seats will be a different colour - although poles are yellow in both Go-Ahead Ireland vehicles and Dublin Bus vehicles.

Bus stop poles and information carousels will look different, depending on the operator.

New bus stops will also be installed on Go-Ahead services, in advance of the switchover.

A new Go Ahead bus stop | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Go-Ahead Ireland will begin operation of the other routes over the coming months.