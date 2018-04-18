British TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

British TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.

The TV host was widely known for hosting popular game show Supermarket Sweep from 1993 to 2000.

The hit show also enjoyed a brief revival in 2007.

The news of the presenter's death was confirmed by his agent Jan Kennedy.

The agent said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

Winton also presented the BBC series Hole In The Wall and the lottery show In It to Win It, and was also a frequent radio host.

Most recently he hosted a travel show called Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.

Speaking following news of Winton's death, presenter Davina McCall said:

I am so so so sad to hear about Dale Winton 💔 a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty ! RIP 🙏🏻 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 18, 2018

Several other stars also paid tribute to the TV presenter:

Very sad to hear that Dale Winton has passed away, to to young, my thoughts are with his family 🙏🏽 RIP pic.twitter.com/19DTk7P4QV — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) April 18, 2018

What a shame about Dale Winton! I sang a Bert Jansch song while sitting next to him on a radio show once. He struck me as being a really lovely man. Bye, Dale and thank you for your encouraging words. X — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) April 18, 2018