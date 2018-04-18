British TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

Davina McCall described the TV star as a "warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul"

News
British TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

Dale Winton. Picture by: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

British TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.

The TV host was widely known for hosting popular game show Supermarket Sweep from 1993 to 2000.

The hit show also enjoyed a brief revival in 2007.

The news of the presenter's death was confirmed by his agent Jan Kennedy.

The agent said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

Winton also presented the BBC series Hole In The Wall and the lottery show In It to Win It, and was also a frequent radio host.

Most recently he hosted a travel show called Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.

Speaking following news of Winton's death, presenter Davina McCall said:

Several other stars also paid tribute to the TV presenter: