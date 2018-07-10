Updated 18.25

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Ireland for a two-day visit.

The royal couple arrived at Dublin Airport shortly after 5pm.

Harry and Meghan were greeted by a number of dignitaries - including Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee and the Mayor of Fingal.

It's their first overseas official engagement since their wedding in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are meeting with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings this evening.

Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

They will later attend a garden party hosted by the British Ambassador.

Tomorrow, Harry and Meghan have what's being described as a 'full itinerary' of events.

The British royals will visit Croke Park, Trinity College and the Book of Kells as well as the Irish Famine Memorial at Dublin's Docklands and EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum.

They will also meet with President Michael D Higgins.

Cead mile failte! We are delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Dublin #RoyalVisitIreland @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/F5OASudoHV — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) July 10, 2018

The Taoiseach says he will be rolling out the red carpet for the royals.

Leo Varadkar told Cork's 96FM: "I think they're going to be extremely welcome, and I look forward to welcoming them.

"With the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, we're really going to focus a lot more on bilateral relationships - visits of the Presidents to the UK, or members of the Royal Family to Ireland help to cement that very close relationship between Britain and Ireland."