Bride, women and children killed in Saudi-led airstrikes at Yemen wedding

Air Strikes launched by a Saudi-led military coalition have killed at least 20 people attending a wedding in Yemen.

Reuters reports that 20 people attending the celebration in a village in the northwest of the country were killed and at least 30 were seriously injured.

The head of Al Jumhouri hospital in Hajjah told the news agency that the hospital had received 40 bodies, “most of them torn to pieces.”

The hospital chief said 46 people were injured – including 30 children.

Khaled al-Nadhri, the top health official in the northern province of Hajja, told The Associated Press that the bride was killed in the strike – with the majority of the dead women and children who were gathered in a tent.

A spokesman for the Western-backed coalition said it was taking the reports “very seriously” adding that it would investigate what happened.

Fighting between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the ousted Yemeni government – supported by a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states – has been ongoing in the region for three years.

The US has been supporting the Saudi coalition with arms sales, intelligence and military support.

The UK meanwhile, has been labelled “one of the principal backers” of the war due to its ongoing arms sales and military support for Saudi Arabia.

Last year US President Donald Trump agreed the “largest single arms deal in American history” with the Middle Eastern Kingdom.

Al-Masirah, the TV station of the armed Houthi movement which controls the area and much of northern Yemen, said on its Twitter account that 33 people had been killed and 55 wounded in the attack on the wedding.

The ongoing war has driven the country to the brink of famine with some 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid.