Brexit and migration to dominate talks as EU leaders gather in Brussels

Brexit, migration and tensions with the US are on the agenda as EU leaders gather for a two-day summit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, are travelling to Brussels for the summit.

The meeting will see EU leaders assess the status of Brexit negotiations, ahead of the October deadline for a deal with the UK.

EU leaders have repeatedly expressed concern over the lack of progress in the talks.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Leo Varadkar said: "Time is running out for the Withdrawal Agreement to be concluded satisfactorily by the October European Council. I expect EU leaders to send a strong message to the UK that negotiations with the Task Force need to intensify.

"The lack of progress in the negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement has been very disappointing. We still need to see detailed proposals from the UK on how it intends to deliver on the clear commitments it made in December and March."

He added that contingency planning for a 'no deal' situation is "intensifying".

Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will join leaders tomorrow as they review progress in the talks.

Migration tensions

However, amid major political tension over the issue in Germany and Italy, migration is expected to be a central focus on the first day of the talks.

The discussions are set to look at 'breaking the business model of smugglers', with leaders expected to agree to increased support for Libyan authorities in a bid to cut down on the number of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

Speaking ahead of the summit, European Council President Donald Tusk stressed the need for action over migration, arguing: "More and more people are starting to believe that only strong-handed authority, anti-European and anti-liberal in spirit, with a tendency towards overt authoritarianism, is capable of stopping the wave of illegal migration.

"If people believe them, that only they can offer an effective solution to the migration crisis, they will also believe anything else they say. The stakes are very high. And time is short."

On the subject of strained US-EU relations, Mr Tusk added: "Despite our tireless efforts to keep the unity of the West, transatlantic relations are under immense pressure due to the policies of President Trump. Unfortunately, the divisions go beyond trade.

"It is my belief that, while hoping for the best, we must be ready to prepare our Union for worst-case scenarios."

Other issues on the packed agenda for the summit include EU-NATO cooperation and reform of the Eurozone.