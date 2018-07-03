Boys found alive in Thai cave to receive dive training and food

A major operation is continuing in Thailand to rescue 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in flooded cave system for 10 days.

Rescuers finally reached the group yesterday and found them trapped on a muddy ledge inside the cave.

Thai authorities have announced plans to teach the group how to dive in order to bring them the 4km to the cave mouth.

The group will also be provided with enough food to last them for four months.

Trapped

The group was trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in Chiang Rai province for 10 days after the complex was partially flooded by monsoon rain.

After the boys were found, the question moved to getting them out through the underwater cave system.

According to a statement from Thailand's Armed Forces, Navy Captain Anand Surawan said: "(We will) prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water."

Danger

But one cave rescue expert was cautious about this approach.

Anmar Mirza, US National Cave Rescue Commission coordinator, said: "Trying to take non-divers through a cave is one of the most dangerous situations possible, even if the dives are relatively easy."

He said that getting supplies to the group will be difficult if the cave dives are complex, but he added, “the risk of trying to dive them out is also exponentially greater."

Rescue

The news comes just hours after footage was broadcast showing the moment the searchers discovered the group.

The boys were sitting or standing on the rock above a large area of water as they were lit up by rescuers' torches.

"How many of you are there? 13? Brilliant," a rescuer can be heard saying.

"You have been here 10 days. You are very strong."

"Thank you," one of the boys replied.

One of the boys asked when they would be able to get out of the cave, and the rescuer replied: "Not today. You have to dive."

Dive

The rescuers included British divers John Volanthen and Rick Stanton, and a team of Thai navy SEAL divers.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16-years-old, went missing with their 25-year-old coach during a post-practice trip to explore the cave, which is near Thailand's northern border with Myanmar.

Medical teams said the boys had only light injuries as a result of their ordeal.