Body of Irish man missing since 2009 found in France

The body of a Dublin man missing since 2009 has been found in France.

Paul Shine Dixon from Finglas disappeared while travelling around Europe.

He was making his way from Amsterdam to Barcelona when he went missing in May 2009.

The 28-year-old had been travelling by train to meet his girlfriend in the city.

However, he got off at Perpignan in the south of France.

He made a distressed call to his partner saying he had witnessed a shooting and would call her again.

The last known sighting of the father-of-three was when he discharged himself from a local medical centre.

It emerged that earlier this month his family was informed that his body was discovered buried beside a canal in Perpignan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that is aware of the case and is offering consular assistance.