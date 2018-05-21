Body found during search for missing woman Jastine Valdez

Gardaí have discovered a body during the search for missing woman Jastine Valdez.

The Army and Civil Defence Forces have been assisting in the search.

Her purse was earlier found at a search site in the Rathmichael area of south Dublin, with her identity card inside it.

It is understood gardaí had been searching the area after studying the suspect's car computer.

Potential evidence was taken from the site earlier.

Within the past few minutes, some potential evidence has been taking here from the scene at Puck’s Castle lane in Rathmichael in the search for Jastine Valdez pic.twitter.com/Wwj5TFy8fP — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) May 21, 2018

A suspect in the case, Mark Hennessy, was shot dead by gardaí on Sunday evening at Cherrywood in south Dublin.

Hennessy, who was believed to be armed with a knife, was from Wicklow and married with children.

Mark Hennessy | Image: Facebook/Mark Hennessy

Jastine (24) was reported missing by her parents following a report of a woman being forced into a car near Enniskerry on Saturday evening.

According to gardaí, the report of her disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry on Saturday evening.

Gardaí and Defence Forces searching in Rathmichael, south Dublin | Image: Stephanie Grogan

Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the R760 south of the village.

Jastine's mobile phone was later found at the side of the road.

Gardaí are particularly appealing for information on or sightings and movement of a black Nissan Qashqai - registration 171 D 20419 - between 5.00pm on the Saturday and 8.00pm on Sunday.