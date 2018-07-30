'Baby on Board' badges launched for pregnant women using public transport

Transport for Ireland (TFI) has launched a 'Baby on Board' badge campaign for expectant mothers.

All public transport operators - including Bus Éireann, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead, Luas and Iarnród Éireann - are participating in the initiative.

Wearing a badge serves to offer expectant women a discreet way of communicating that they may be in greater need of a seat during a commute.

The free badge is available for collection at many public transport locations nationwide, a list of which can be found here www.transportforireland.ie

While expectant mothers at 17 of the 20 maternity hospitals nationwide will receive a badge within the Pregnancy Information Pack collected at their first scheduled hospital appointment.

Organisers say this will serve to reach 90% of pregnant women annually.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The launch follows a successful pilot programme across selected Irish Rail services.

Transport for Ireland decided to introduce the scheme at a national level.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said: "With the increase in the number of passengers availing of public transport, travelling by bus, rail or tram can prove a very real challenge for mums-to-be.

"Despite the busy daily commute, we encourage passengers to be mindful of each other and support those who may have extra requirements when travelling.

"Having a Baby on Board badge will make it a lot easier for expectant mothers by letting other passengers know that you have a very good reason to need a seat.

"It also makes the situation clearer for fellow passengers by removing any confusion. We hope the public will get on board and voluntarily participate in this campaign."