Authorities fear Indonesia death toll could reach thousands

A mass grave is being prepared for hundreds of victims of Friday's earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia.

The death toll currently stands at 832 – however authorities fear many more bodies will be found in remote areas of the island of Sulawesi that emergency services have yet to reach.

It is thought it could eventually reach the thousands.

"The casualties will keep increasing," said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

"We will start the mass burial of victims, to avoid the spread of disease."

Mass grave

Volunteers were digging a 100-metre-long grave through the night in Palu on Sunday, but it was unclear when the burial would take place.

They were told to prepare for 1,300 victims.

Most of the dead have been found in the state capital Palu – a city with a population of over 300,000.

Two survivors have been pulled from the rubble of the city’s 80-room Hotel Roa-Roa and there are hopes more could be alive after calls for help were heard.

Aid has yet to reach many areas, with people forced to loot food and water from shops, while families search for loved ones in open-air morgues.

Donggala, north of Palu and home to around 300,000 people, was near the quake's epicentre but has been cut off since the disaster happened.

File photo of villagers viewing a ship swept ashore by the tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, 29-09-2018. Image: Rio Mario/AP/Press Association Images

Tragedy

One survivor, Adi, said he was hugging his wife by the beach when the 6m tsunami rushed in.

"When the wave came, I lost her," he said. "I was carried about 50 metres. I couldn't hold anything. The water was spinning me around," he said.

"This morning I went back to the beach, I found my motorbike and my wife's wallet."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has approved foreign aid after visiting the area on Sunday.

He called for a "day and night effort" in response to the 7.5-magnitude quake - but landslides and damaged bridges are making access to some areas difficult.

A damaged shopping mall sits in flood water following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, 30-09-2018. Image: Tatan Syuflana/AP/Press Association Images

Warning

Tsunami warning systems set up after the 2004 tsunami - that killed 168,000 people in Indonesia - appeared to have failed.

A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said none of Indonesia's tsunami buoys, one way of detecting the waves, had been working since 2012. He blamed of a lack of funding.

Indonesia sits on the "Ring of Fire", an area around the Pacific prone to earthquake and volcanic activity because of the movement of the Earth's tectonic plates.