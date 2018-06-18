At least three dead in Japan after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Osaka

At least three people, including a nine-year-old girl, have died after an earthquake in Japan.

The magnitude 6.1 quake struck Osaka on Monday morning, at around 8am local time (midnight Irish time).

Officials said the young girl who died was knocked down by a falling wall at her primary school.

The two other victims are said to have been men in their 80s, with broadcaster NHK reporting one of the men was killed by a falling bookshelf.

More than 200 people were injured as a result of the quake, according to local media.

Officials confirmed there was no tsunami risk, and there were no reports of damage to nuclear power plants in the region.

Tens of thousands of homes were said to be without gas or water on Monday morning, in Osaka and the neighbouring Hyogo prefecture.

The gate of Myotoku-ji temple collapses after an earthquake hit Ibaraki City, Osaka. Picture by: Yosuke Mizuno/AP/Press Association Images

The earthquake caused disruption to transport services, including delays and cancellations to bullet train services.

Kansai International Airport near Osaka also reported disruption on Monday.

Japan experiences dozens of tremors every day, with as many as 2,000 earthquakes that can be felt by people every year.