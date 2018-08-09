At least 20 killed in airstrike on bus carrying children in Yemen

At least 20 people have been killed in an airstrike on a bus carrying children in Yemen.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said one of the hospitals it supports in the city of Sa'dah in the north west of the country "received dozens of dead and wounded" from the attack.

In the Yemeni capital, the rebel-run Al Masirah TV said the airstrike on a market had killed 39 people and wounded 51 - mainly children.

The attack has been blamed on the Saudi-led coalition waging war against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The ICRC warned that "Under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict."

Fighting between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the ousted Yemeni government – supported by a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states – has been ongoing in the region for three years.

The US has been supporting the Saudi coalition with arms sales, intelligence and military support throughout the war.

The UK and Canada have also been accused of backing the war through their ongoing arms sales to the Saudi's.

The war has left some eight million people facing starvation and ignited the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.