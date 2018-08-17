Appointment of Drew Harris as Garda Commissioner faces legal challenge

The appointment of the PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris as the Garda Commissioner is facing a legal challenge.

It comes after the grandson of a woman killed in the McGurks Bar bombing in Belfast took a case to the High Court.

Fifteen people were killed in the attack by the Ulster Volunteer Force in December 1971.

Mr Harris was announced as the new Garda Commissioner back in June.

The appointment came following an 'international selection process' by the Public Appointments Service, on behalf of the Policing Authority.

Ciarán MacAirt, pictured outside McGurks Bar, is taking the High Court action | Image: YouTube/Ciarán MacAirt

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said at the time: "I am confident that Drew Harris has the necessary ability and vital policing, security and change management experience required.

"He will bring these talents to his leadership of An Garda Síochána - one of our most important institutions of state - along with a commitment to serving the public in the best tradition of the gardaí."

Solicitor Niall O'Murchu is representing Ciarán MacAirt.

He has claimed making Mr Harris Garda Commissioner is a threat to Irish security.

"Deputy Chief Constable Harris was the officer in charge for many years over the HET - the Historcial Inquiries Team.

"And there have been four discredited HET reports".