Appeal for witnesses after security van robbery in Co Meath

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a security van robbery in Co Meath.

It happened at around 12.40pm yesterday afternoon at a supermarket in Clonee, as security workers were collecting cash.

A security man was leaving the supermarket when he was approached by two masked men, one of whom is said to have been armed with a hammer.

The security man placed the cash box on the ground.

The masked men are then said to have grabbed the box, before running away from the scene.

They turned on to the town's main street, before taking the next left into Clonee Court.

Gardaí believed there was a vehicle waiting for the two men, but there are no details of how they left the scene.

The two raiders are described as being 5'6" to 5'8", and they were wearing black scarves on their faces.

In a statement, gardaí said: "Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the Clonee area between 12pm and 1pm to contact them.

"We are particularly seeking dash cam footage from any vehicles that travelled in the area at that time."

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600.