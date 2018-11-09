Appeal for missing brother and sister from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a missing brother and sister from Dublin city.

Leanne Wilson (17) and Dean Wilson (14) have been missing from Dublin 8 since November 5th.

They were last seen in the area at 5.00pm that day.

Leanne is described as being 5' 2, with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing dark grey leggings and a purple jacket.

Dean is described as 5' 4, of slim build with short black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing dark navy tracksuit bottoms, a green hoodie and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01-666-9400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.