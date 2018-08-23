Appeal for information after young dog abandoned on the M50

The DSPCA is appealing for information after a young dog was abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M50 motorway.

On Wednesday a woman witnessed a car stopping near the Red Cow Junction and driving off, leaving the dog behind.

She stopped and picked up the animal and brought her to the DSPCA.

Tina, as the DSPCA staff have called her, is female terrier cross and is in good health.

Gillian Bird is head of education and media at the DSPCA.

She said: "Dumping a dog in any location is illegal but to do it on a busy motorway is incredibly dangerous.

"Not only could the dog have been seriously injured or even killed, but it could have caused a serious accident and put human lives at risk".

The DSPCA are seeking any information on the incident.

"We would love to know more about her such as her real name, age and any health issues if she is owned, but if she is a stray we would love the owners to come and collect her."

Tina will do five stray days and, if not reclaimed, will be put forward to be re-homed.