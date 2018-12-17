Appeal for info after bronze statue stolen from WB Yeats cemetery

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of a statue close to the grave of WB Yeats in Sligo.

The large bronze statue, which depicts a man contemplating the words of one of the poet's poems, was located in the car park beside the cemetery and church in Drumcliffe.

It's believed to have been removed at some point over the weekend.

Anyone with information on the theft or noticed anything suspicious in the area is being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-915-7000.

Chairperson of the Drumcliffe Development Association, Jarlath Gantly, says it was some time before it was reported missing.

Speaking to Ocean FM, he explained: "We feel it could have happened anytime between Saturday night or Sunday morning until Sunday evening.

"Unfortunately it's just in a quiet part of the car park, that's not as visible as some of the other areas. A lot of the local trade would use the other car park, so it might not have come to our attention as soon as it possibly could."

The bronze statue was sculpted by Jackie McKenna, and is called He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven after the WB Yeats poem.

It was unveiled in 2003.