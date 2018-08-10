Appeal after woman shot in the leg in north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a suspected shooting incident in north Dublin.

It happened in Ballymun shortly after 8.00pm on Thursday night.

Gardaí were alerted when a 19-year-old woman presented at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with an apparent gunshot wound to her leg.

It is understood she sustained the injury during an earlier incident in the Shangan area of Ballymun.

The woman had come from this area by car to the hospital.

A crime scene has been preserved at Shangan Green, and no arrests have been made.

The woman's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun garda station on 01-666-4400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.