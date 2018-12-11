Annual carol service held for therapy dogs in Dublin

An annual carol service has been held for hundreds of service dogs who help elderly people and those with special needs.

The service at Dublin's Christ Church Cathedral is in aid of Peata Therapy Dogs.

Tea and mince pies were also provided by the Friends of the Cathedral after the service.

Pets have been shown to benefit people's health and well-being.

Pet therapy is used worldwide in nursing homes, long stay hospitals, hospices, and mental and physically impaired facilities.

Peata introduced a medically supported service to Ireland in 1996.

The group says: "Experience has shown that pets are a boost to patients, residents and staff'' well-being and help to create a more homely atmosphere in caring units.

"It is difficult to keep pets full time in these units but Peata Therapy Dogs with their friendly voluntary teams provide this service to ensure everyone benefits from pet therapy."

Ger Dwyer brought along her service dog Lucy: "Lucy is a Jack Russell and a Bichon cross - and our vet calls her the diva in a fur coat, so you can imagine."

"St Michael's look after people with special needs (the dog) totally relaxes them.

"There are some people there that (are) severely autistic.

"One girl will just fall asleep on top of Lucy".