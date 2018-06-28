PICTURES: Animals at Tayto Park enjoy ice-pops in the sun

As the weather continues to heat up the country, it is not only people who need to cool down.

Visitors to Tayto Park in Co Meath might notice the animals at the theme park chowing down on iced treats.

Image: Tayto Park

The park says its resident animals are lapping up the hot weather, too.

Park keepers are ensuring all animals are keeping cool and refreshed.

Image: Tayto Park

On Thursday morning, they enjoyed cool treats of frozen fresh fruit and fruit skewers.

Staff say these are a favourite among the park's animals.

Image: Tayto Park

"Fruits are a great way for animals to absorb extra water and keep them hydrated during the heatwave", the park says.



This season, the park's zoo has welcomed a variety of new animals - including six rare monkeys and critically endangered vultures.

Image: Tayto Park

The zoo is home to a variety of animals, including big-cats, meerkats and birds of prey.