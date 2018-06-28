PICTURES: Animals at Tayto Park enjoy ice-pops in the sun

The park says its resident animals are lapping up the hot weather

News
PICTURES: Animals at Tayto Park enjoy ice-pops in the sun

Image: Tayto Park

As the weather continues to heat up the country, it is not only people who need to cool down.

Visitors to Tayto Park in Co Meath might notice the animals at the theme park chowing down on iced treats.

Image: Tayto Park

The park says its resident animals are lapping up the hot weather, too.

Park keepers are ensuring all animals are keeping cool and refreshed.

Image: Tayto Park

On Thursday morning, they enjoyed cool treats of frozen fresh fruit and fruit skewers.

Staff say these are a favourite among the park's animals.

Image: Tayto Park

"Fruits are a great way for animals to absorb extra water and keep them hydrated during the heatwave", the park says.

This season, the park's zoo has welcomed a variety of new animals - including six rare monkeys and critically endangered vultures.

Image: Tayto Park

The zoo is home to a variety of animals, including big-cats, meerkats and birds of prey.


4 Related articles
Tayto Park says releasing animal death figures could 'damage business'

Tayto Park says releasing animal death figures could 'damage business'

Tayto wants to build a wooden hotel

Tayto wants to build a wooden hotel

No state body investigates theme park accidents

No state body investigates theme park accidents

Several hospitalised after stairs collapse at Tayto Park

Several hospitalised after stairs collapse at Tayto Park