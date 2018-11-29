Angela Merkel's plane forced to land due to a 'technical defect' en route to G20

A plane carrying the German Chancellor to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires has been forced to land after experiencing technical difficulties.

Angela Merkel was on-board the German Government’s ‘Konrad Adenauer’ plane when it forced to return to land.

The plane took off from Berlin and circled over the Netherlands before landing at the Cologne/Bonn airport in western Germany.

The Airbus A340 developed technical problems which led to the "malfunction of several electronic systems."

Officials say there was no security risk.

However, it is not the first time the plane has experienced difficulties – with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also facing issues on diplomatic trips this year.

Ms Merkel was en route to the summit in Argentina with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and a pool of journalists.

The delegation aims to source a replacement plane at Cologne – however, it remains unclear whether the chancellor’s attendance at the summit will be delayed.