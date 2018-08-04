Andrea Bocelli set to perform for Pope Francis at Croke Park

The famed tenor Andrea Bocelli is set to perform for Pope Francis at Croke Park during the World Meeting of Families this month.

The Italian singer will take to the stage during the Festival of Families event on August 25th.

Other acts set to perform on the night include the Riverdance Troupe, Celine Byrne, Nathan Carter, The Priests and Daniel O'Donnell.

More than 700 Irish, Sean Nós and contemporary dancers will also perform.

Pope Francis will attend the event as part of his two-day Irish visit.

Mr Bocelli has previous performed for Pope Francis, including at the 2015 World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia.

The tenor said: "Singing before Pope Francis is a privilege for our soul; it is an honour for what the Supreme Pontiff represents in the world.

"For the indescribable human fragility, typical of the average man such as myself, it brings me great pleasure and immense satisfaction to even have the privilege to be close to a person of such exceptional importance and grace."

He added: “It is a joy to be able to offer my most modest contribution on the occasion of this grand meeting and moment of reflection about the family."

The Croke Park event will come at the end of the first day of the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.

The itinerary will also include papal visits to Áras an Uachtaráin and the Capuchin Day Centre, ahead of major public events in Knock and Phoenix Park on Sunday August 26th.