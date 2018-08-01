An Post 'takes the lead' with new online dog licences

Dog owners can now buy and renew their dog licence online with An Post.

The company says it is set to 'collar' more digital business though Licences.ie - guaranteeing delivery of a new or renewed dog licence with just a few clicks.

Dog licences continue to be available at all post offices priced €20 for a year - or €140 for a licence valid for the dog's lifetime.

While the online facility will make it easier for dog owners to buy a licence.

A growing range of personal and business licences are also available on the website.

This includes casual trading and property service licences, registration for retailers recycling electrical items and those selling DVD and videos.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, all dog owners must have a licence for their house pet or working dog.

The fees are used by the State to fund local dog warden and welfare facilities through local authorities.

Look at these Doggies! 😍 An Post has launched a new service to buy or renew dog licenses online at https://t.co/cswTBwd2Vy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/A9n9wRM7pL — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) August 1, 2018

Debbie Byrne is managing director of An Post Retail.

"As well as expanding our range of services for customers, we want to give them the same trusted experience through whatever channel they chose to interact with us.

"The future for An Post is providing more and more useful services for customers in an omni- channel setting, in post offices and online, particularly on mobile - keeping pace with technology and our customers’ needs".

Dog owners need to register at Licences.ie, complete their own name, address and local authority details - together with the dog's name, gender, breed, colour and microchip number.

Payment can be made by debit or credit card, or in cash at the Post Office.

The licence will then be issued immediately - or delivered by post if purchased through the website.