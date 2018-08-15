An Post seeking up to 300 redundancies as it considers move from GPO

An Post is looking to cut the workforce at its headquarters by up to 300 people.

It is inviting applications for "voluntary severance" from managers and staff from its corporate and support services.

The company says 1,200 individuals, most of whom are based in the GPO, will be able to apply for the scheme.

This follows a re-design process, which identified where roles could be eliminated.

An Post is also set to explore options for the future location of its headquarters.

The GPO headquarter offices were last refurbished when An Post was created out of the old Posts & Telegraphs in 1984.

In addition to refurbishment options, the firm will look at other locations "appropriate to a leading, modern logistics and retailing company".

But An Post adds: "Recognising the historic and social significance of the GPO, An Post will always maintain its main post office in the iconic building, regardless of any decision on the location of the company's HQ."

David McRedmond, An Post CEO, says: "The voluntary leaver programme is the latest step in An Post’s plan to modernise every aspect of the business as An Post transitions from the old mails world to the new world of e-commerce and digital services.

"We have made great strides in the frontline delivery service, re-launched our parcels business and reached agreement on the transformation of the post office network.

"A reshaped HQ will be core to achieving the vision of An Post in the new world."

On a possible re-location, Mr McRedmond adds: "The company is determined to provide office accommodation fit for the business and its employees.

"The GPO offices are dilapidated and in their current form are no longer fit for purpose as the modern headquarter of one of Ireland's leading companies.

"It is 34 years since the last refurbishment and this time lapse far exceeds the accepted norm of 15-20 years for an office refurbishment... Initial estimates to refurbish the building are extremely high requiring a budget of tens of millions of euros and will take a long time to complete, especially as much of the building is listed."

The Board of An Post has agreed to explore potential alternative locations in addition to the refurbishment option.

It comes less then two weeks after the firm announced plans to close 161 post offices around Ireland.