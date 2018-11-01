Almost 40% of Irish people consider themselves 'extremely patient'

A new survey has found 37% of Irish people consider themselves very or extremely patient - but only 18% consider other Irish people to be equally as patient.

But when measuring ourselves against our international peers, we consider ourselves to be more patient than Americans, French, Spanish and Germans - and rank equally with the British.

The study, carried out by iReach and commissioned by Toyota Ireland, also reveals how long we are willing to wait for food, customer service and even love.

It found that 33% will wait up to 20 minutes for a friend running late before leaving - while 73% will leave a restaurant if their order has not been taken within five to 15 minutes.

And 40% will stay on hold with customer service for up to 10 minutes before hanging up.

When it comes to sparking up a new romance, Irish women tend to be far more cautious than men.

One in five men say they are happy to start dating again one month after a previous relationship, compared to only 8% of women.

According to the research 68% of women wait anywhere from six months to one and a half years to date again.

While organising the big day takes time and money - so 41% expect to wait more than two years to walk up the aisle following a proposal.

But 6% of men are looking for a speedy engagement period - revealing that one month is their ideal waiting period, compared to only 1% of women.

The survey carried out among 1,001 Irish adults aged 16 and over.