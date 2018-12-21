Almost 140 prisoners to be granted temporary release for Christmas

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has announced that 137 prisoners will be granted temporary release this Christmas.

They will get varying periods of release under the Criminal Justice Act - ranging from one to seven nights.

The figure represents around 4% of the entire prisoner population.

The number of people being released this year is the lowest in a number of years.

Department of Justice figures show that 203 prisoners were released in 2015, 177 in 2015 and 142 last year.

It also says many of the prisoners being released are nearing the end of their sentences.

"The overriding concern when considering the applications is the safety of the public", it says.

Aside from compassionate and humane considerations, other criteria taken into account include the nature and gravity of the offence, length of sentence served to date, prior record on temporary release, behaviour while in custody and previous criminal history.