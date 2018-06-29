Airlines warn of further weekend disruption due to French air traffic control strike

A number of flights between Dublin and France have been cancelled for Saturday, as airlines warn of likely weekend disruption due to a continuing French air traffic controllers strike.

Nice, Marseilles and Lyon airports are impacted by this weekend's industrial action.

Similar strikes in recent weeks saw dozens of flights cancelled or delayed.

Aer Lingus has confirmed that four flights to and from Dublin have been cancelled tomorrow - warning that the risk of additional cancellations or delays is "significant".

In a statement, the company said: "Aer Lingus wishes to advise those planning to travel to Continental Europe this weekend to check the status of their flight on aerlingus.com before departing for the airport, due to significant flight disruption caused by the ongoing French Air Traffic Controllers strike.



"In order to help minimise the impact of this ongoing strike disruption on guests, Aer Lingus is offering guests due to travel to the affected airports this weekend the option of changing their flight free-of-charge to a later date."

Ryanair flights between Nice and Dublin have also been cancelled for tomorrow.

The airline said: "Ryanair regrets to inform customers that it has been forced to cancel a number of flights on Saturday.

"All affected customers were contacted yesterday by email and text message and advised of their options."