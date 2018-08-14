Aer Lingus transatlantic flight turns back to Dublin for 'technical reasons'

Flight EI 145 was over Greenland when it had to turn back

News
Aer Lingus transatlantic flight turns back to Dublin for &#39;technical reasons&#39;

File photo of an Aer Lingus plane landing | Image: Dave Thompson/PA Archive/PA Images

An Aer Lingus flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to return to Dublin for "technical reasons" on Tuesday, the airline has said.

Flight EI 145 was over Greenland when it had to turn back.

In a tweet, the airline said the aircraft was returning to Dublin "for technical reasons".

The flight touched down safely at Dublin Airport just before 10.00pm.