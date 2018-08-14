Aer Lingus transatlantic flight turns back to Dublin for 'technical reasons'

An Aer Lingus flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to return to Dublin for "technical reasons" on Tuesday, the airline has said.

Flight EI 145 was over Greenland when it had to turn back.

In a tweet, the airline said the aircraft was returning to Dublin "for technical reasons".

Hi all. The aircraft is returning to Dublin for technical reasons. We expect a normal landing at 2130 local time — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) August 14, 2018

The flight touched down safely at Dublin Airport just before 10.00pm.