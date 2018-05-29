Acting Garda chief says recent deaths of three young people is 'unusual' and 'unfortunate'

The acting head of An Garda Síochana says the tragic deaths of three young people in the space of two weeks is ‘unusual' and a 'coincidence’.

Investigations are continuing into the deaths of Jastine Valdez, Ana Kriegel and Cameron Reilly.

All three deaths are being investigated as murders.

The acting Garda Commissioner says significant progress has already been made.

However, Dónall Ó Cualáin admits there is still a long road to go.

Speaking at the Garda Representative Association conference in Wexford, he said: "They're unusual - it's unfortunate that we've had such a run in such a short period of time.

"You wouldn't expect crimes of this nature to happen that often. That a few happened in a short space of time I'd say is just coincidence."

He added: "With your cooperation, with your help, we can get to the bottom of all these things - and that has been our experience down through the years."