€6.6m Lotto jackpot won by small family syndicate from Munster

A small family syndicate has been revealed as the winner of the weekend's €6.6 million Lotto jackpot.

The family - from Munster and who are remaining anonymous - bought their ticket online shortly before the draw on Saturday.

The man who bought the ticket traveled to National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today to claim the prize.

Although he read that an online player had won earlier in the day, he only discovered that he had the winning ticket on Sunday evening.

Talking about his family's plans for the money, he explained: "We are going to take our time over the next few weeks and try to process this in our own heads.

"We are going to have a great Christmas, as normal with our family and then we’ll clear the mortgage and bills in the New Year. After that, we’ll just see how we go!"